Highest tide of the season impacts Mapunapuna businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The highest tides of the summer are impacting areas across Oahu.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday afternoon’s tide is the highest tide so far this summer, coming in at 2.6 feet.

But it’s areas like Mapunapuna, which already sit below sea level, that feel the impacts.

Businesses in the Mapunapuna neighborhood have been dealing with flooding for over 15 years.

“All the businesses are affected, everybody who visits those businesses are affected,” said Island Demo owner Allen Evans.

And the costs are alarming.

“Every year our maintenance costs for our vehicles are incredible, we have to repair the brakes and motors. The frames of our vehicles rot, tracks on our heavy equipment rot.”

Everything in their office is on cinder blocks, even the couch, and desks.

Businesses say others have left the area.

“Every time its high tide, we’re always on alert, we got to get our pumps and our plugs out to keep the water off our property. And it’s really taxing,” Evans said.

The city installed duck bill valves several years ago but they no longer work.

“Basically the duck bill valves that have been installed some years ago has already settled below sea level,” said city council member Joey Manahan.

“So what happens is, it requires water pressure from the mountainside to be able to drain out into the ocean. And there’s not enough pressure coming in from the mountainside because it’s settled below sea level and the water from the ocean has now inundated the duck bill valve, therefore causes the flooding,” he explained.

And there’s not much that can be done to fix it.

“Unfortunately, there’s not much relief we can provide because of this unusual situation where settling below sea level. So unfortunately for the businesses who want relief, there’s no relief unless they actually have to move out.”

Manahan also explains waterways go through several properties and jurisdictions, some are on private property, and others are on state property.

“It makes it difficult for us to maintain the waterways because each property owner would have to maintain the waterways that are on their property in terms of cleaning out the debris. If the debris is not cleaned out, then it also has the potential to cause more flooding because the water coming down from the mountain now has to go through the debris and sometimes goes over the waterways into the business. It’s a complex issue,” he said.