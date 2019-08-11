High School students earn college credit for Hawaiian carving class at Windward Community College

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High school students from Castle High School and Ke Kula o Samuel M. Kamakau Hawaiian Immersion school earned three college credits in their Papa Kālai (Hawaiian carving) class.

The six-week class was given this summer at Windward Community College as a part of the Running Start dual credit program.

This class had 24 Castle High School students and seven Ke Kula o Samuel M. Kamakau Hawaiian immersion students.

The hands-on course incorporates Hawaiian culture and language, as well as college-level math, science and research.

Students learn how to design and create carving projects of Hawaiian cultural relevance or significance and gain a deeper insight into Hawaiian cultural use of wood, bone, stone, shell and plant fiber.

Hawaii high school students can earn both high school and University of Hawaii college credits through dual-credit programs such as Early College and Running Start.

Students go to the university for the Running Start program, and students take classes at their high school from college instructors for the Early College program.

To learn more about dual-credit programs see: http://www.p20hawaii.org/programs/college-and-career-readiness/dual-credit/