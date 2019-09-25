High bacteria levels detected at Ala Moana Beach Park and Kuhio Beach in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High bacteria alerts went out for Ala Moana Beach Park and Kuhio Beach in Waikiki on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Levels of 145 per 100 mL were found in Kuhio Beach, as for Ala Moana Beach Park, it was 135 per 100 mL.

These levels were detected during routine beach monitoring.

The advisory for this beach is posted because testing for enterococci indicate that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water.

Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill.

Both beaches have been posted and this advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.