HFD responds to 17 rescue emergency calls on Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to 17 rescue emergency calls so far this holiday weekend.

That is twice the number they typically respond to in any given week.

Due to an increase in rescues lately they staffed an additional helicopter and manpower for the weekend.

“So having that third helicopter, at least having that ability to staff it in and ramp up and prepare for the long weekends, especially during the summertime is really going to help us,” said Capt. Malcolm Medrano of the Honolulu Fire Department. “So that’s that’s something that we can we can provide to the community for support.”

Other rescue calls have been for dehydration and lost hikers.

They’ve seen an uptick in visitor rescues and encourage everyone to stay on the marked trails.