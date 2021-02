KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and the American Red Cross responded to a residential fire that displaced five occupants on Waiahole Valley Road during the morning of Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

It happened just before 8 a.m.

HFD officials said, four adults and one child were displaced as a result of the blaze. Red Cross volunteers are assisting the family.