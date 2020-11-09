HFD frees 62-year-old woman pinned under vehicle

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters were called to the Beretania Street Times Super Market on the morning of Nov. 8 to free a 62-year-old woman.

Emergency Medical Services says the woman was struck and then pinned by a vehicle in the parking lot around 10:30 a.m.

She suffered injuries to her body, legs and arm.

EMS transfered her to the hospital in serious condition.

