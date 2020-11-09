HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters were called to the Beretania Street Times Super Market on the morning of Nov. 8 to free a 62-year-old woman.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Emergency Medical Services says the woman was struck and then pinned by a vehicle in the parking lot around 10:30 a.m.
She suffered injuries to her body, legs and arm.
EMS transfered her to the hospital in serious condition.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Kauai’s hospitality industry workers encouraged to take COVID-19 test
- Remnants of old front to increase morning showers Monday
- HFD frees 62-year-old woman pinned under vehicle
- Nearly 14,000 students answered Kids Voting Hawaii ballot questions
- Punahou’s Ka’imi Fairbairn makes the difference in 27-25 win for Texans