Victim in fatal Palolo house fire identified, HFD says cause of fire is undetermined

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire Investigators have completed their investigation of a fatal fire that happened in Palolo on Monday, July 29.

According to the Medical Examiner, the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Charles Hewlen Jr.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the cause of the fire could not be determined due to the extensive damage found.

Damages have been estimated to be $210,000 to the structure and $30,000 to its contents.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the residence did not have working smoke alarms and it did not have fire sprinklers.

This is the fourth fire fatality in July.