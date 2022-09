HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is looking for recruits for its Academy 4 recruit class.

Full pay and benefits will be paid to those who are hired, while participating in 40 hours a week EMT work study training program.

The program is held at Kapiolani Community College and runs for 16 weeks.

The application period is open for one day, Tuesday, Sept. 6 and the program is set to start next summer.

The city pays for tuition.

Monthly salary starts at $4,024.