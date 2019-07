“Here’s a story…” about a chance for you to feel like one of the Brady Bunch.

HGTV is offering fans an opportunity to spend a week inside the house of the iconic TV show.

The network launched a contest on its website this week.

It’s allowing seven fans of the show to live in the home featured on the program for a whole week.

The network bought the house in Los Angeles in 2018 and had it renovated to match the show’s interior.

Fans have until September 11, 2019, to enter.