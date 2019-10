Update: Power is restored to majority of customers in the Kalihi area.

About 20 customers remain without power.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews are currently responding to a power outage affecting 560 customers in the Kalihi area.

The outage occurred around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Drive with caution as there are several reported traffic signals out across Oahu.

