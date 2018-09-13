Heavy rain triggers flash flood warning for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Oahu as heavy rain slams the island.

The warning will remain in effect until noon, according to the NWS.

At 9:06 a.m. radar indicated heavy rain continuing to fall across Oahu.

A gage at Waikane Stream showed a sudden rise in water levels.

This is expected to cause flooding along Kamehameha Highway at the Waikane Stream Bridge.

Rain gages on the slopes of the Koolau Range showed numerous reports of rain rates at one to two inches per hour.

This warning includes the entire island of Oahu.