Health department cites the Board of Water Supply for Nuuanu construction project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The health department has issued a notice of violation against the Board of Water Supply.

The department said that for 18 days in February and March 2019, the utility and its contractors associated with the Nuuanu Reservoir Number 4 Construction Project, discharged sediment into Nuuanu Stream.

Health officials received complaints from residents in the area.

An investigation found that the board failed to do proper dredging and that the sediment also impacted the water quality from the upper watershed to the Honolulu Harbor.

The board must correct the problem and pay a fine.

They have 20 days to contest the notice.