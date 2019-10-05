Hawaii’s own Jacob Batalon stars in The True Don Quixote

News
Posted: / Updated:

Hawaii’s own Jacob Batalon recently played the best friend of Peter Parker who is Spider-Man.

The Damien Memorial School grad has a new role in a film called The True Don Quixote.

The film stars Tim Blake Nelson and Batalon.

Batalon is recruited by a delusional man (Nelson) who awakes one morning thinking he is Don Quixote. Batalon plays Quixote’s squire, Sancho Panza, and rides with him around the neighborhood in the sidecar of a motorcycle.

The film is available on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Apple TV and XBox.

Batalon’s past film credits are many including being Ned Leeds in this year’s Spider-Man: Far from Home film as well as in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also appears as Ned in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and in Avengers: Endgame this year.

Click here to see the trailer for The True Don Quixote.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories