Hawaii’s own Jacob Batalon stars in The True Don Quixote

Hawaii’s own Jacob Batalon recently played the best friend of Peter Parker who is Spider-Man.

The Damien Memorial School grad has a new role in a film called The True Don Quixote.

The film stars Tim Blake Nelson and Batalon.

Batalon is recruited by a delusional man (Nelson) who awakes one morning thinking he is Don Quixote. Batalon plays Quixote’s squire, Sancho Panza, and rides with him around the neighborhood in the sidecar of a motorcycle.

The film is available on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Apple TV and XBox.

Batalon’s past film credits are many including being Ned Leeds in this year’s Spider-Man: Far from Home film as well as in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also appears as Ned in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and in Avengers: Endgame this year.

Click here to see the trailer for The True Don Quixote.