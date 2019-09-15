Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Reuben Silva

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Reuben Silva.

On January 20, 2013 at about 1:30 a.m., an HPD Officer responded to a call of an unresponsive male on Factory Street in the Kalihi area. The officer located the male who was then transported to the hospital where his condition eventually deteriorated and pronouncement of his death was made. Witnesses informed the investigators that a male had punched the victim causing him to fall back and hit his head. Through the investigation, the male who punched the victim was identified as Reuben Silva. He was later located and placed under arrest for Murder in the Second Degree.

Silva is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with probation.

Silva has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 42 years old, six feet tall, weighing 360 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Reuben Silva is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.