HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are looking for a man who tried to steal multiple boxes of macadamia nuts.

Honolulu Police are looking for Julian Mitchell.

Mitchell is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

He is 25-years-old, six feet and four inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. Mitchell has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Julian Mitchell is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.