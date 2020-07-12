Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Jon Amadus, also known as Jason Soichy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Jon Amadus, who also goes by Jason Soichy.

On April 25, 2020, at about 10:42 p.m., the complainant was sitting inside of his van in the Diamond Head area when an unknown male approached his vehicle and threw a street sign at the vehicle causing damages. The male then picked up a brick and threw at it another parked vehicle. The owner of the vehicle approached the male, at which time the male threw a brick at him. Police were notified and placed the male, who was identified as Jon Amadus, under arrest for two counts of Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree and Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree.

He is now wanted on a $20,000 warrant for arrest.

Amadus has no prior conviction and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Amadus is 30-years-old, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Jon Amadus, also known as Jason Soichy, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

