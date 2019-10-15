Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Jeremee Smith

Honolulu Police are looking for Jeremee Smith.

On December 12, 2012, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the complainant was in the bedroom of her Ewa Beach home when she observed flashlights beaming from another portion of the home. The complainant called her family members to check on the home at which time they located two males walking carrying property.

Police were notified and placed both males under arrest for Burglary in the First Degree. One of the males was identified as Jeremee Smith.

Smith is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with conditions of drug court. Smith has no prior conviction and is known to frequent the Kaneohe area.

He is 27 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Jeremee Smith is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.