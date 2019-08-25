Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Jason Kiyuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Jason Kiyuna.

On October 30, 2015 at about 7:15 p.m., the complainant, who is a cab driver, picked up two male passengers in the Ward area. The driver was then told to pull over in the Liliha area to drop off one of the males. As the driver exited the vehicle to remove a bag for the male being dropped off, the other male jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Police was notified and by utilizing the vehicle’s GPS system, were able to locate the vehicle and driver in the Kalihi area. The male, who was later identified as Jason Kiyuna, was subsequently placed under arrest for unauthorized control of the propelled vehicle.

Kiyuna is now wanted on a $75,000 bench warrant for failing to appear to a recent probation hearing.

Kiyuna has 18 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu and Hawaii Kai areas.”

He is 34 years old, five feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Jason Kiyuna is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.