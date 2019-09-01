Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Ikaika Nixon

Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Ikaika Nixon.

On April 8, 2015, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Ikaika Nixon, who was serving a sentence at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, was issued a work furlough pass to seek employment. Nixon was instructed to return at 5:00 p.m. Upon not returning at 5:00 p.m., the Department of Public Safety initiated an Escape in the Second Degree case. On April 16, 2015 an HPD officer was able to locate Nixon sitting in a vehicle in the Kakaako area. Nixon was subsequently placed under arrest for Escape in the Second Degree.

Nixon is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Nixon has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa area.

He is 34 years old, five feet 7 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Ikaika Nixon is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

