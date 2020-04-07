Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Frank Silva

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police witnessed hitting a woman in his car.

Honolulu police are looking for Frank Silva.

“On August 21, 2018, at approximately 4:06 p.m., an HPD officer was patrolling the Pupukea area when he observed a male driver of a vehicle to be assaulting his female passenger,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “The officer stopped the vehicle at which time he observed the female to be bleeding from her face. The officer instructed the driver to exit the vehicle but the male sped away nearly striking the officer. The officer later located the vehicle but noticed that the female was now driving the vehicle and the male was the passenger. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the male pushed the female out of the vehicle and sped away. Through the investigation, the male was identified as Frank Silva. He was later located and placed under arrest for terroristiic threatening in the first degree and assault in the third degree.”

He is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to appear to a court hearing.

“Silva has 11 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Haleiwa area,” said Kim.

He is 34 years old, 5’9″ tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Frank Silva is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.