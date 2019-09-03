Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Francis Reller

Honolulu Police are looking for Francis Reller.

On October 22, 2016, at about 6:00 a.m., the victim was walking on Maunakea Street when a male approached him and demanded his fanny pack.

When the victim refused, the male physically assaulted the victim and forcibly took his fanny pack. Police was notified and through the investigation, the male was identified as Francis Reller.

He was later located and placed under arrest for Robbery in the Second Degree.

Reller is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

He has eleven prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu and Waianae areas.

He is 44 years old, 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

If you know where Francis Reller is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.