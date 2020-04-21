Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Brandon Cuda

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say burglarized a church on the Windward side.

Honolulu Police are looking for Brandon Cuda.

“On October 30, 2018 at about 3:56 a.m., the complainant received an alert on his phone that a motion sensor inside of a church in the Kailua area had been set off,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “The complainant watched the live feed on his phone and discovered that an unknown male and female had broken into the church. Police were responded to the scene and was able to locate both individuals inside. The male, who was identified as Brandon Cuda, was subsequently placed under arrest for Burglary in the Second Degree.”

Cuda is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Cuda has 7 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” Kim said.

He is 39 years old, 5’9″ tall, weighing 263 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where Brandon Cuda is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.