Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Aeja Parker

Honolulu Police are looking for Aeja Parker.

On November 9, 2018 at about 1:15 a.m., the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the Waimanalo area when two females knocked on his window and asked for money. When the victim refused, one of the females struck the vehicles window with her hand. When the victim exited his vehicle, one of the females stabbed the victim with a knife and fled the scene. Police were notified and through the investigation, the female who stabbed the victim has been identified as Aeja Parker.

She is now wanted on a $100,000 warrant of arrest for second degree assault.

Parker has 10 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waimanalo area.

Parker is 29 years old, five feet six inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Aeja Parker is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.