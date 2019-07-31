Hawaii’s monthly siren system test for August has been canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The State’s monthly test of the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 11:45 a.m. has been cancelled.

The state and counties jointly agreed it would be best to cancel the testing to avoid public confusion. Current severe weather conditions may cause area residents to mistake the testing of the siren for an actual emergency.

The all-hazard Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawai’i’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies.

If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. This may be in the form of a local radio, television station broadcast, or cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.

Wireless Emergency Alert delivers sound-and-text warnings to compatible mobile cellular phones. The Emergency Alert System & Wireless Emergency Alert’s notifications are managed by FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is located at the front section of telephone directories in all counties. The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues: