Hawaii’s Angela Lee emotional on life outlook after terrifying car accident

This week Mililani’s Angela Lee will look to reach the pinnacle of her illustrious young mixed martial arts career when she tries to join her brother, Christian, as the only brother-sister duo to become major organization champions in the sport’s history.

Lee (8-0) will face Mei Yamaguchi (16-10-1) for the ONE Championship women’s atomweight belt, while her brother (9-1) will take on featherweight champion Martin Nguyen (10-2) at Unstoppable Dreams in Singapore early Friday morning.

It’s a dream that almost ended last November, when Lee fell asleep at the wheel before an early morning workout in Mililani and suffered a terrifying car accident. Her car rolled over five times giving her a concussion, burns, and bruises.

The two-time ONE Championship women’s atomweight champion was forced to pull out of her scheduled title defense Nov. 24 against Yamaguchi due to the injuries.

Six months later, after an extremely emotional climb back into the cage, Lee is grateful that her life and career are still on track.

“That was pretty wild, just to remember that it was just a couple of months ago still,” she told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Lee says being back home in Hawaii helped her navigate the aftermath of her accident.

“I felt like I had a lot to get over, and it took a little while to move past, but with everyone’s love and support, especially being back in Hawaii and getting to spend a good solid time back home,” Lee said. “So much love coming in from everyone around me, even people who would see me on the streets. They’d ask, ‘Are you okay? How are you doing?’ And it’s really nice to have that. So yeah, it’s been a little while outside of the cage, a little break, but I think that it was real good for me to kind of regather everything and have a fresh outlook on not just fighting, on life.”

Lee says she has turned the page, and credits the men in her life — father Ken, brother Christian, and fiancé Bruno Pucci — as pillars to her mental recovery.

Lee will defend her title early Friday morning in the main event of the Unstoppable Dreams card. The co-main event will feature her little brother going after the featherweight title against Nguyen. You can watch all of the action free via the ONE Championship app.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online throughout the week as DeMello details the buildup to Lee’s fight for history.