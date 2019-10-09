Hawaii’s airports rank among worst in the nation, but change could be coming

Hawaii is home to two of the worst airports in the nation for customer satisfaction according to a recent study by JD Power.

In the study, which classifies airports into three categories based on traveler traffic, Daniel K. Inouye in Honolulu ranks second to last in the large classification. Kahului on Maui is dead last in regards to medium-sized airports.

“Just walking into the gate it does take a long time.” Opined Honolulu resident Justin Baisac.

“I did notice that there was some yellow tape that was blocking off some construction areas, I know we’re under construction and everything but it seems like we’re always under construction.”

State Senate Transportation Chair Lorraine Inouye has been working on a bill to help fix the problems with airport modernization in Hawaii for years.

“I’m embarrassed, I’m embarrassed because we haven’t completed our work.”

Inouye has been a strong proponent of a bill to create an Airport Authority to manage Hawaii’s airports. Currently, the Department of Transportation is responsible to plan, design, construct, operate, and maintain Hawaii’s airports. The DOT supports the bill, which is currently stuck in the state House of Representatives as Senate Bill 666.

“We need to be part of the rest of the 47 airports in our country that are already under an airport authority. It’s so important to move things faster. We want clean restrooms, we want nice restaurants.”

Proponents believe that the Airport Authority would be able to streamline processes, but opponents are worried about the lack of procurement.

“I understand procurement, and that’s what has been an impediment in regards to why things take so long. So having said that we want to work with the house.” Inouye added.

The bill is still alive, and if passed, has a three-year period before it is put into action. For now, language is a hang-up.

“We have time but we need to pass it.” Inouye said.