Hawaiian monk seal spotted at Hanauma Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hanauma Bay has been closed since March but it did get a little visitor this past weekend.

This Hawaiian monk seal was seen enjoying an empty bay on Sunday which has slowly become a common sight in recent months since the bay has been closed.

Another monk seal was spotted swimming in the bay in July.

The group Friends of Hanauma Bay”says the six-month closure has drastically improved conditions at the bay, and they’d like it to stay that way.

