Hawaiian Humane Society celebrates milestone in sterilization surgeries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society celebrated its 10,000th sterilization surgery on Thursday.

The sterilization surgeries are performed at the organization’s Community Spay/Neuter Center, which opened its facility in October 2018.

“Easily accessible low-cost spay/neuter services is a critical component in combatting pet overpopulation and reducing the number of free-roaming cats in the landscape,” Dr. Carter, Chief Veterinarian at Hawaiian Humane Society, said in a news release.

The Community Spay/Neuter Center in Moiliili performs an average of 43 surgeries per day. It currently offers services Wednesday through Saturday for cats and dogs. The organization is looking to expand to five days of service to accommodate pets that will eventually be transported to the Honolulu-based facility.

