Hawaiian Humane Society celebrates ‘Adopt a Shelter Pet’ Month

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Did you know October is considered “Adopt a Shelter Pet” Month?

The Hawaiian Humane Society is celebrating that with great deals throughout the month of October when adopting a shelter pet.

In addition to their great deals, they are throwing a huge party this Sunday.

Thousands celebrate the donations that they collect for PetBlock Paina, our annual celebration featuring food, fun and entertainment for pets and people.

The event is free to attend, but those who sign up for a $25 pre-registration fee will receive a limited-edition PetBlock Paina T-shirt and a $5 voucher to use at any PetBlock Paina vendor.

All who participate simply collect donations with an online giving page or with our printed form. The average online giving page collects about $150!

Because this year’s event is located along a very busy street and for safety of people and pets, the Society has decided to suspend its annual walk in favor of throwing the biggest pet block party in the organization’s history.

Enjoy a wide-array of food, shopping, entertainment and pet talent and costume contests.

Celebrate with us until 8 pm.

Hawaiian Humane will also be hosting an exciting competition to see which corporate and community teams raise the most funds.

Each team will be awarded a plaque at PetBlock Paina and will be featured for a year on the PetBlock Paina “Paws of Fame” wall at the Society’s Moiliili Campus.

For more information, go to www.hawaiianhumane.org.