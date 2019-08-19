Hawaiian Electric work to affect traffic in Nanakuli on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing a utility pole along Farrington Highway on Wednesday, August 21 in Nanakuli.

The work, delayed from July, will require closure of the far right westbound lane between Princess Kahanu Avenue and Lualei Place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work area.

Message boards will be posted, traffic cones will be placed around the worksite, and special duty police officers will be onsite.