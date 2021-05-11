Hawaiian Airlines working to address website issues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines says it is working to fix issues that are plaguing its website on Tuesday, May 11.

There is a banner at the top of the company’s website that says it is currently working to resolve interment website performance issues.

People trying to call the Call Center are not having much luck reaching anyone, either.

Hawaiian Airlines says the Call Center is experiencing extended wait times due to a high volume of calls.

The Airlines thanks customers for their patience and understanding.

