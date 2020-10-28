Hawaiian Airlines reports huge third quarter losses, positive trends for future travel

Hawaiian Airlines reported huge losses in the third quarter on Oct. 27, but says it is seeing positive trends in bookings since the start of the pre-travel testing program for mainland tourists.

Hawaiian Airlines did not operate any international flights during the third quarter and says it is encouraged by the Japan pre-travel testing program.

“The second and third quarter of 2020 will likely go down as the most difficult period of Hawaiian’s proud, almost 91-year history,” said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. “While this is not in our control, we will do our part to make sure travelers understand testing requirements, that they arrive with approved tests and they’re informed about personal responsibility to keep our community safe.”

The State of Hawaii was under mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all incoming travelers throughout the third quarter of 2020, and for neighbor island travel starting from Aug. 11, so the company has been operating on an extremely limited schedule.

Hawaiian Airlines flights are being limited to 70% capacity through Dec. 15, 2020.

Ingram says he is encouraged by increased statistics after the state’s pre-travel testing program was implemented.

“Early returns are encouraging, positive trends in booking, more loads,” Ingram said.

Hawaiian Airlines cut its workforce by over 2,400 workers in October, but the President says he is looking forward to rehiring many employees once demand picks up.

