HONOLULU (KHON2) — When it comes to family-friendly airlines, Hawaiian Airlines was named one of the best.

A new study from ThePointsGuy reveals that JetBlue Airways is the best airline for families, and that is based on things like early boarding procedures, seat comfort and size, and also kids’ meal options.

Southwest is number two, and Hawaiian is number three.

ThePointsGuy says the airline excels at above-average seat size and family-friendly early boarding.