Hawaiian Airlines Launches Main Cabin Basic Fares in Select North American Markets

Today ,Hawaiian Airlines began sales of Main Cabin Basic fares in select North American markets, offering guests a new option to book the carrier’s lowest fares.

Hawaiian’s Main Cabin Basic fare product is initially being offered on select, nonstop flights between Honolulu and three of its 13 U.S. mainland gateway cities – Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Jose – for travel beginning October 21st.

“We are now offering a full range of fare options to our guests on these routes with the addition of the best-value Main Cabin Basic product in the industry – one that combines our lowest fares with our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality, including complimentary meals and in-flight entertainment, delivered in the comfort of our modern fleet,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines.

Guests choosing Hawaiian’s Main Cabin Basic fare will be able to select a seat when checking in for a flight, or they will be assigned a seat at the gate, and they will retain their Main Cabin benefit of a complementary carry-on bag and one personal item.

HawaiianMiles members will continue to earn a mile per mile flown.