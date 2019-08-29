Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants fight for a better contract

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants took their fight for a better contract to the picket lines.

They demonstrated at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu Wednesday morning, Aug. 28. Flight attendants say that their pay has fallen in comparison to the rest of the industry, while the cost of living continues to rise.

“We are really an ohana here at Hawaiian,” said Jeff Fuke, an Associate of Flight Attendants. “We take care of each other and we’re hoping that Hawaiian Airlines will also step up when it comes to their ohana they really need to take care of us like they really care about us.”

Flight attendants are scheduled to meet with Hawaiian twice next month.

KHON2 reached out to Hawaiian Airlines for comment. We have not yet heard back.