Hawaii stores beginning search for seasonal workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means stores are looking to hire for the busy days ahead. Just this week, Best Buy and Target are holding hiring fairs for seasonal workers.

To bring in some workers, some companies are offering discounts and flexible schedules for potential seasonal employees.

Beth Busch, who has coordinated job fairs in the past, says it’s all necessary to bring in needed employees for the holidays because workers are getting harder and harder to find.

“I know companies that are hiring 100, 200 [workers] just to have enough cashiers and stock people,” said Busch.

In Hawaii alone, Target is looking to fill more than a thousand positions.

Best Buy is hoping to hire about 100 workers for its Oahu stores.

“There’s positions all over the store. We could use Geek Squad agents to serve our customers. We can use product flow associates, which are responsible for grabbing product and putting product on the shelves,” said Matt Fetterman, Best Buy Aiea General Manager.

“Coming on seasonal is one of the best times to apply because its one of the easier ways to get into Best Buy in my opinion.” Matt Fetterman, Best Buy Aiea General Manager

He said they also give out benefits to part-time employees and people can also get anywhere from 12 to 15 dollars an hour as a seasonal worker at Best Buy.

Fetterman said they’re starting to hire earlier this year compared to last year.

“Last year we did it in November, and that was a little too late,” said Fetterman. “It wasn’t enough time to get our people trained, so our company actually approved doing it a lot earlier to make sure our associates were getting trained a lot earlier.”

Another thing that may be different this year is the amount of hiring fairs happening. Busch said companies are putting on as many as they can to get workers.

“The fact that we’re seeing all these ones… a lot of the people who I see doing it also attended the fair. They just have to make that extra effort and have more events and more events to really get on enough people,” said Busch.

List of Hiring Fairs:

Best Buy:

All Best Buy locations on Oahu

Thursday and Friday (Oct. 10 – Oct. 11)

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Apply online for open interview

Applications end Nov. 1

Target:

All Target locations

Friday – Sunday (Oct. 11 – Oct. 13), Nov. 2 – Nov. 3

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Interested potential employees can interview with store leaders

Macys: