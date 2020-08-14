Hawaii State Public Libraries are suspending computer time

On Aug. 13, the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) announced that it will temporarily suspend computer time at all library branches statewide.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Aug. 13, the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) announced that it will temporarily suspend computer time at all library branches statewide.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The public will not be allowed to use library computers from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31.

Cardholders may still access the system’s wifi network from outside the library buildings during public service hours. Wifi access is not available at the Hawaii State Library, Liliha, Kahalui and McCully-Moilili Public Libraries.

Public libraries are continuing to offer take out services at all branches statewide. The take out policy allows members to pick up hold items that are ready for them at their preferred library branch.

Currently, the Liliha, Kahului and McCully-Moilili Public Liraries are closed for renovation and are not offering any services.

Anyone inside a Hawaii Public Library must follow basic health protocols, including wearing a face covering while interacting with library staff.

For more information, visit the HSPLS website.

Latest Posts on KHON2