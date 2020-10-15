Hawaii senators visit Mililani Middle School construction site

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz and Michelle Kidani visited Mililani Middle School on Oct. 14 to see the progress of a new building that will end the school’s multi-track calendar.

The school’s large student body requires it to be on a multi-track calendar, which means students are divided into 4 groups, and each group has a different schedule.

In 2016, the legislature appropriated approximately $23 million for additional classrooms that will accommodate all 1700 students.

This allows three-fourths of the student body to be on campus at any given time, which has been difficult for parents with students on different tracks.

“Having to deal with distance learning, having to deal with all of that and the schedule being very different this is gonna help create a lot more stability, a lot more predictability for parents and families in Mililani” Sen. Donovan dela cruz

Construction of the new building began in February.

“We’ve come a long way and I am pleased to know that despite this pandemic, the school is on track to make this transition in 2022.” Sen. Michelle Kidani

It’s expected to be completed in October 2021, allowing the school to open on a single-track calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

