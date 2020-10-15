MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz and Michelle Kidani visited Mililani Middle School on Oct. 14 to see the progress of a new building that will end the school’s multi-track calendar.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The school’s large student body requires it to be on a multi-track calendar, which means students are divided into 4 groups, and each group has a different schedule.
In 2016, the legislature appropriated approximately $23 million for additional classrooms that will accommodate all 1700 students.
This allows three-fourths of the student body to be on campus at any given time, which has been difficult for parents with students on different tracks.
Construction of the new building began in February.
It’s expected to be completed in October 2021, allowing the school to open on a single-track calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Turtle Bay Resort hosting online furniture auction
- City council weighs decision to cap spending on Honolulu rail construction
- Hawaii senators visit Mililani Middle School construction site
- Union reveals that over 660 airport workers will be laid off
- Japan’s testing procedure approved for state’s pre-travel testing program