Hawaii residents place first at the 49th Annual Maui Marathon

MAUI (KHON2) — Hawaii residents placed first at the 49th Annual Maui Marathon Sunday, October 13.

In the men’s race, Michael Morrison came in with a time of 2-hours, 45-minutes, and 14-seconds. In the women’s race, Malia crouse came in with a time of 3-hours, 7-minutes, and 7-seconds.

The marathon started at the sugar mill in Kahului at 5 a.m. and ended with an awards ceremony at the Westin Maui Resort and Spa.

This year’s race also marked an exciting moment for four runners as they completed their journey of running races in all 50 states.