Hawaii residents in Florida prepare for Dorian

There are several Hawaii residents in the path of Dorian as well.

North Shore resident Christa Leigh flew to Jacksonville, Florida on Friday night.

She had work to do and she was going to catch up with her family.

“I needed to come and I was supposed to fly in here yesterday but I left Friday night to get here before the storm,” Leigh said.

The Governor of Florida put Jacksonville residents in Zone A and Zone B under a mandatory evacuation yesterday.

“My brother’s house is only about four blocks from the ocean, so it’s super close,” she said.

She said her brother is in Zone B and said the homes in Zone A are the ones on the ocean or low lying.

Evacuations began at 8 a.m. local time, but because Dorian has stalled— Leigh said residents there have too.

“We’re going to wait until tomorrow morning since the storm is stalling, so we’re just going to wait it out, see where it goes, by tomorrow morning and then after that, we’ll probably go inland about 20 minutes to a family friends house,” she said.

She shared a video of her bike riding in Jacksonville Beach, which is typically full of visitors on Labor Day.

“There are definitely some people that have left already, but if it was moving faster I think it would be a little bit more frantic.”

She said her brother’s neighbors have decided to stay and wait out the storm.

“I’m not sure how it’s going to be tomorrow though, I have a feeling tomorrow might be a little more stressed out.”

KHON2 spoke with a Freeport, Bahamas resident on Sunday. Patrick Victor sent KHON2 video on Monday morning from Grand Bahama.

He let us know around 3:45 p.m. HST, that he’s doing okay.

He said Hurricane Matthew took three years to overcome.

“Grand Bahama, particularly Freeport, has been through a lot in the past three years,” he said. “We’ve bounced back we’re the kind of people that are resilient and we’ll bounce back— but it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be tough.”

The Hawaii Red Cross sent out 16 volunteers across several states to assist with Dorian.

“Each time I go out and each time every volunteer goes out we come back to our home state and I come back to Hawaii stronger and better able to assist my state,” said Hawaii volunteer Amy Hegy.