Hawaii reports 91 Coronavirus cases, one new death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 91 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Saturday, May 8.

There are 73 coronavirus cases on Oahu, six on the Big Island, two on Kauai, seven on Maui and two residents diagnosed out of state.

The DOH reports one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 33,126.

The state death toll rises to 487.

