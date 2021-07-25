Hawaii reports 276 coronavirus cases, two new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 276 coronavirus cases and two deaths on Sunday, July 25.

There are 166 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 65 on the Big Island, six on Kauai, 22 on Maui, and 17 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 40,659.

The state death toll rises to 529.

The state stands at 59.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,706 (65)

Honolulu: 29.648 (166)

Kauai: 514 (6)

Maui: 4,934 (22)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,659 (17)

Required Hospitalization: 2,631 (7)

Deaths: 529 (2)

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,953

Probable Cases