Hawaii Paralympian is halfway through world surfing tour

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local Paralympian is halfway through her world surfing tour.

Almost 20 years ago Mililani native Ann Yoshida was paralyzed from the waist down following a car accident. But that didn’t stop her from becoming a three-time world adaptive surfing champion.

Yoshida plans to go to 10 countries where she will host surf clinics in hopes of empowering others.

“I felt like I had lost my identity because I didn’t think I could ever get in the water and I think in general society thinks if you have a disability you can never get into the water, you can’t do the things you did, life as you know it is different or impossible,” said Yoshida.

Yoshida will head to Bali next week followed by Japan, Korea and Argentina.

To support Yoshida and the world tour, visit www.lifeaccessed.com.