Hawaii Pacific University students crack the books at the new Waterfront Plaza campus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific University students started the school year Monday at a new location.

Over 1,000 students attended classes at the Waterfront Plaza campus.

The university says the school’s expanded downtown footprint means students are close to many of the state’s government offices, clinics, businesses and hospitals.

Those places offer internships, case studies and other career opportunities for students.

In addition to the Waterfront Plaza, HPU also has campuses at Pioneer Plaza and at Aloha Tower Marketplace.