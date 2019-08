The former St. Francis School Gym has been transformed into Hawaii Pacific University’s The Shark Tank.

The Hawaii Pacific University has a new home gym for men’s and women’s basketball; women’s volleyball, acrobatics and tumbling; and athletics training facilities.

The former Saint Francis School’s gymnasium and athletics facilities have transformed into The Shark Tank.

A ceremony was held Monday morning, with Father Mark J. Gantley performing the blessing.

St. Francis School closed at the end of the school year in June, citing financial difficulties.