Hawaii National Guard on standby to assist in SpaceX mission

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Air National Guard flight crews are on stand-by to support SpaceX astronaut rescue, should it be needed in the Pacific area.

SpaceX is an aerospace company privately owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk. It plans to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

If a rescue is needed, the “Guardian Angels” rescue team would be launched from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and be airdropped with rescue equipment.

The Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen and it’s 204th Airlift Squadron are one of only two squadrons in the nation qualified and trained to execute rescue support for SpaceX and NASA’s Commercial Crew Program (CCP) missions.

“If everything goes as planned, we’ll just be sitting in our alert facilities, watching all of this unfold on TV like everyone else,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Ma, 204th Airlift Squadron Commander. “We’re really excited to be part of this monumental event.”

“It feels pretty awesome to be part of something this big,” said Capt. Joshua McGee, 58th Rescue Squadron Combat Rescue Officer. “Something that’s, I dunno, kind of bigger than the world if that makes sense. So it feels pretty cool to be a part of.”

The historic launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, but was scrubbed due to bad weather. It has been rescheduled for Saturday afternoon, May 30.

THE LATEST ON KHON2