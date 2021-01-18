Hawaii National Guard arrives in Washington D.C. ahead of Biden Inauguration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In less than two days, Joe Biden will take the oath of office on the steps of the US Capitol. The President-elect’s inauguration comes with threats of more violence following the Jan. 6 riot of the same building.

As a result, most of Washington D.C. is shut down in preparation. Roads are blocked, businesses have boarded up and the National Mall has closed. Law enforcement officials warn of new threats ahead of Jan. 20, including a possible incident from the inside.

On Jan. 14, Gov. Ige announced the deployment of 200 Hawaii National Guard members to aid with security measures in the nation’s Capitol. They join an estimated 25,000 National Guard Troops creating the largest security presence of any presidential inauguration in US history.

