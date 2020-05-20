Hawaii musicians needed to participate in worldwide music event “Make Music Day”

Calling all Hawaii musicians!

Do you want to bring your songs to the global front?

Hawaii songwriters and composers of all styles and walks of life are invited to participate in #MySongIsYourSong in this year’s Make Music Day, held on June 21, 2020.

Make Music Day began in 1982 in France. For one day a year, people gather around the world to make and celebrate music.

“There are over 1,000 cities that celebrate Make Music Day on June 21st. I heard about this from a friend, and realized Hawaii is not one of them! So I contacted the national chapter and said we should start ‘Make Music Hawaii.’ That makes so much sense, we’re musical here,” said Nalani Jenkins, multi Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner and member of popular female singing group Na Leo Pilimehana.

Make Music Day is normally a free music festival, held in cities simultaneously around the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is virtual.

Composers of an original song are eligible to participate in the global song swap. You swap your song with another local Hawaii artist who sings your original song. You sing theirs in return.

Partners will be announced on June 5. Partners are chosen based on your registration info by the national Make Music Day Alliance.

“I think this is such a great opportunity for everyone around the world to see the talents Hawaii has. This global music swap, this global song swap. It’s going to be an amazing opportunity for a local artist to get their name and songs out there,” said Kaui Dalire, kumu hula and Vice President of the Hawaii Academy of Arts.

“I think the rest of the chapters aren’t going to know what hit ’em! Hawaii has so many unique qualities. Our music is multi-cultural, multi-generational. It’s steeped in history. The lifestyle of Hawaii, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Jenkins.

The deadline to register is May 21st.



To register and see an example of artists Ana Vee and Sean Na’auao swapping their songs “Hawaii” and “Fish and Poi,” click here.