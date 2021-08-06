Hawaii musicians come together to benefit public school teachers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local musicians are coming together this weekend to benefit our public school teachers.

“Teach Our Future” will be live-streamed from Hawaii Theatre.

It will feature Pure Heart, Robi Kahakalau, the Makaha Sons and Jake Shimabukuro to name a few.

The benefit concert wil help support training for Hawaii’s public school teachers.

“Education is always changing,” Jessica Kato, Campbell-Kapolei complex area resource teacher. “We saw that this year I think more than any other year. But it’s evolving. It’s changing. Kids are changing. Skills that they need to work in society are changing. So it’s important for teachers to keep up with those changes.”

The show starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 7.

Tickets cost $15 plus tax and fees.

For tickets, visit www.hawaiitheatre.com/TeachOurFuture.