Hawaii medical experts are in Samoa to help save lives in measles outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A team of Hawaii medical experts are in Samoa to help save lives during the deadly measles outbreak.

So far, over 4,000 have been sickened. 60 people have died — most of them are children.

The disease is highly contagious, but preventable with a vaccine.

In Hawaii, the Department of Health is warning travelers to be alert as international outbreaks continue to rise.

Joining in the KHON2 studio is Hawaii State health Director Bruce Anderson, who provides information about measles in Hawaii, advice for those traveling during the holidays, and what the health department is doing to prevent and control a possible measles outbreak in Hawaii.